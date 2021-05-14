Why May 14th Matters In Rock History

It’s May 14th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2008, Metallica kicked off a 26-date North American and European tour at LA’s Wiltern Theatre.

- In 2004, Coldplay singer Chris Martin became a proud father when his then-wife, actress Gwyneth Paltrow, gave birth to a baby girl they named Apple.

- In 1988, the Atlantic Records 40th anniversary celebration held at New York’s Madison Square Garden saw the surviving members of Led Zeppelin reunite with Jason Bonham on drums.

- In 1976, Yardbirds singer Keith Relf died at the age of 33 after getting electrocuted while tuning a guitar that was not properly grounded. The accident happened at his London home.

- And in 2002, We Will Rock You, the musical using songs by Queen, opened in the West End of London.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio