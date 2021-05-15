Why May 15th Matters In Rock History

It’s May 15th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1975, Fleetwood Mac debuted their new lineup in El Paso, Texas. It was the first incarnation of the band that included Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood and John and Christine McVie.

- In 1994, Blur scored their first No. 1 album in the UK, with Parklife. It would go on to spend over two years on the charts there.

- In 1997, Courtney Love sold the Seattle mansion she shared with the late Kurt Cobain. A local family bought the home for $3 million U.S.

- In 1997, Oasis became one of the first artists to attempt to exert censorship over the Internet. The band worked with Sony to put an end to unofficial websites carrying lyrics, sound files or photographs of the band.

- In 1976, The Rolling Stones had the No. 1 album in the U.S. with Black and Blue.

- In 1971, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young went to No. 1 on the chart with 4 Way Street.

- In 1982, Asia had the No. 1 album with their self-titled LP. It would go on to spend a total of nine-weeks on top of the chart and become the best-selling album of the year.

- In 1982, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder started a seven-week run on top of the singles chart with “Ebony and Ivory.”

- And in 1984, Nils Lofgren was drafted into the E Street Band by Bruce Springsteen to replace “Little” Steven Van Zandt.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

