Why May 16th Matters In Rock History

It’s May 16th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1984, Ozzy Osbourne was arrested in Memphis for “staggering drunk” down Beale Street.

- In 1983, Iron Maiden released their fourth album, Piece of Mind.

- In 1987, U2 started a three-week run at No. 1 on the singles chart with “With or Without You,” the band’s first-ever US No. 1.

- In 2010, Elf, Rainbow, Black Sabbath, Heaven & Hell and Dio singer Ronnie James Dio died of stomach cancer at age 67.

- In 1969, Pete Townshend of The Who spent a night in a New York jail after assaulting a man who jumped onstage during their show. He didn’t realize the guy was a plainclothes policeman trying to warn the audience that there was a fire.

- In 1966, The Beach Boys released Pet Sounds.

- In 1970, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young had the No. 1 album in the country with Déjà Vu.

- In 2009, Bob Dylan topped the charts with his 33rd album, Together Through Life.

- And in 1998, Keith Richards fell in his Connecticut home while reaching for a book of nude art. He broke some ribs and caused the Rolling Stones to have to postpone tour dates.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio