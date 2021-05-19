Why May 19th Matters In Rock History

It’s May 19th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1976, Keith Richards crashed his car in England after falling asleep at the wheel.

- In 1979, Supertramp had the No. 1 album with Breakfast in America. It was the group’s only record to top the charts and featured the hits “The Logical Song,” “Goodbye Stranger” and “Take the Long Way Home.”

- In 2000, The Allman Brothers Band announced that founding guitarist Dickey Betts would not be part of their upcoming tour due to “creative differences.” He would never return to the group.

- In 1986, Peter Gabriel released his best-selling album, So.

- And in 1978, Dire Straits put out their first major label single, “Sultans of Swing.”

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio