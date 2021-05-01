Why May 1st Matters In Rock History

It’s May 1st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1975, The Rolling Stones announced their Tour of the Americas by playing “Brown Sugar” on the back of a flatbed truck as it drove down Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue.

- In 1976, Led Zeppelin started a two-week run on top of the U.S. album chart with their seventh record, Presence, their fifth to go to No. 1.

- In 1993, supermodel Naomi Campbell announced her engagement to U2 bassist Adam Clayton, however the couple would later break it off.

- In 2005, Coldplay became the first British band to have a new entry in the Top 10 singles chart since the Beatles when their single, “Speed of Sound,” debuted at No. 8. They’re only the second UK band to do it after the Beatles managed it with “Hey Jude” in 1968.

- In 1979, Elton John became the first pop star to perform in Israel.

- In 1965, Herman’s Hermits started a three-week run at No. 1 on the U.S. singles chart with “Mrs Brown You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter.”

- And in 1984, Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood filed for bankruptcy.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio