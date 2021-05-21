Why May 21st Matters In Rock History

It’s May 21st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1980, The Clash’s Joe Strummer was arrested following a gig in Hamburg, Germany where he allegedly smashed his guitar over the head of an audience member. He was released after an alcohol test came back negative.

- In 1983, David Bowie went to No. 1 on the singles chart with “Let’s Dance,” his second song to top the American charts.

- In 2000, Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland married model Mary Forsberg. Along with Weiland's STP bandmates, guests included Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis.

- In 1973, The Edgar Winter Group had the number one song in the country with “Frankenstein.”

- In 1979, Elton John started a tour in Russia when he played the first of eight concerts, making him the first Western star ever to do so.

- In 2001, U2 singer Bono and his wife Ali became the proud parents of a baby boy. They named him John Abraham.

- And in 2007, former Creed singer Scott Stapp was arrested at his home in Florida and charged with assault after a domestic dispute.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio