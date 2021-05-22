Why May 22nd Matters In Rock History

It’s May 22nd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2003, Coldplay won the Songwriters of the Year honors at the 48th annual Ivor Novello Awards, which celebrate composers.

- In 1966, a 16-year-old Bruce Springsteen began his songwriting career in the back of a 1961 Mercury on the way to a recording studio when he and singer George Theiss co-wrote “That’s What You Get” and “Baby I” for their band, The Castiles.

- In 1971, The Rolling Stones’ Sticky Fingers hit No. 1 on the album chart.

- In 1980, U2 kicked off their 23 date 11 O’Clock Tick Tock Tour in London.

- In 1976, Wings started a five-week run at No. 1 on the singles chart with “Silly Love Songs.”

- And in 2009, White Stripes drummer Meg White married Jackson Smith at the Nashville home of Meg’s ex-husband and bandmate, Jack White.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio