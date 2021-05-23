Why May 23rd Matters In Rock History

It’s May 23rd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2000, Oasis released a statement saying that Noel Gallagher had left the band’s European tour. It was believed the tiff was the result of fighting with his brother and bandmate Liam over his drinking.

- In 1970, Paul McCartney’s debut solo album, McCartney, started a three-week run at No. 1 on the album chart.

- In 2002, winners at the 47th Ivor Novello Awards included U2 for Best Song with “Walk On."

- In 2000, Billy Corgan announced that the Smashing Pumpkins would officially break-up at the end of the year, explaining he and his bandmates were tired of “fighting the good fight against the Britneys of the world.”

- In 1970, The Grateful Dead performed outside the U.S. for the first time. Their gig at England’s Hollywood Rock Festival went on for four hours.

- And in 1971, the original line-up of Iron Butterfly, best known for their hit single, “In-a-Gadda-Da-Vida,” broke up.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio