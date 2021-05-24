Why May 24th Matters In Rock History

It’s May 24th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1974, David Bowie put out his eighth studio album, Diamond Dogs.

- In 1970, Peter Green quit Fleetwood Mac. The fame and fortune that came with the band’s success led to Green’s mental health issues and his decision to leave.

- In 1988, Van Halen’s album OU812 was released.

- In 2010, Slipknot bassist Paul Gray was found dead in a hotel in Des Moines, Iowa at age 38. He had overdosed on painkillers.

- In 2007, the Arctic Monkeys won Best Album at the Ivor Novello awards for their record, Whatever People Say I Am That’s What I’m Not. The event also saw Amy Winehouse win Best Contemporary Song for her hit single, “Rehab.”

- In 1975, Earth, Wind and Fire had their first and only No. 1 song when “Shining Star” topped the charts.

- And in 2005, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne put the Beverly Hills house featured in their hit reality series The Osbournes up for sale.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio