Why May 25th Matters In Rock History

It’s May 25th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1968, Simon and Garfunkel scored their second No. 1 album with Bookends, which featured the hit songs “A Hazy Shade of Winter,” “At the Zoo,” “Fakin’ It” and “Mrs. Robinson.”

- In 1983, Dio released their Holy Diver album.

- In 1996, Sublime singer Bradley Nowell died of a heroin overdose in a San Francisco hotel room. He was 28.

- And in 1974, Rick Wakeman became the first member of Yes to have an album hit No. 1 in the UK. It was his record Journey to the Centre of the Earth.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio