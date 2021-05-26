Why May 26th Matters In Rock History

It’s May 26th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1971, Don McLean recorded his career-defining song “American Pie.”

- In 1972, Mott the Hoople were on the verge of breaking up so David Bowie allowed them to record two songs he wrote. While they passed on “Suffragette City,” they decided to cut “All the Young Dudes,” which would go on to become their biggest hit and revive their career.

- In 2004, days after touching down in the Democratic Republic of Congo in order to film a documentary on the war-torn country, Canada's Sum 41 were forced to evacuate their hotel when serious fighting erupted. They were rescued by UN peacekeeper Chuck Pelletier and later named their third album Chuck in his honour.

- And in 2006, Bush singer Gavin Rossdale and his then wife, No Doubt’s Gwen Stefani, became parents for the first time with the birth of their baby boy, Kingston James McGregor Rossdale.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio