Why May 29th Matters In Rock History

It’s May 29th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1965, The Beach Boys began two weeks on top of the singles chart with “Help Me Rhonda.”

- In 2003, Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson’s new band, Hookah Brown, called it quits a mere six months after their first show. Robinson said of the decision: “Sometimes life gets in the way of people being able to make music together.”

- In 1969, Crosby, Stills & Nash released their self-titled debut album.

- In 1971, The Rolling Stones started a two-week run at No. 1 on the singles chart with “Brown Sugar.” It was the band’s sixth No. 1.

- In 1991, just after recording their album Nevermind, Nirvana played a last-minute show at LA’s Jabberjaw. Among the crowd were Iggy Pop as well as Dave Grohl’s girlfriend, L7 bassist Jennifer Finch, who brought along her best friend, Courtney Love.

- In 1999, skeletal remains were found by photographers looking for old car wrecks to shoot at the bottom of Decker Canyon near Malibu, California. Forensic evidence would later prove the remains were former Iron Butterfly bassist Philip Kramer, who disappeared four years earlier. His death was ruled a probable suicide.

- In 2003, Staind topped the album chart with 14 Shades of Grey.

- And in 2001, The Eagles made their first-ever visit to Russia, appearing at Moscow’s SC Olymisky.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio