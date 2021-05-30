Why May 30th Matters In Rock History

It’s May 30th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2007, a Chicago radio station played a leaked copy of the new White Stripes album Icky Thump. Even though he was touring in Spain, Jack White personally called the station to voice his displeasure.

- In 1997, West Arkeen, who played guitar on Guns N’ Roses’ Use Your Illusion albums and was known unofficially as GN’R #6, died in L.A. of a drug overdose at age 36.

- In 1992, the Black Crowes went to No. 1 on the album chart with The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion.

- In 2005, Coldplay’s new album X&Y was illegally put on the Internet a week before its release, even though the band didn’t send journalists copies of the record and the copies they did send out went with the false name The Fir Trees, to throw off would-be pirates.

- And in 2009, Ozzy Osbourne sued his Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi for lack of royalty payments after the guitarist falsely claimed sole ownership to the rights of the band’s name.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio