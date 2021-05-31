Why May 31st Matters In Rock History

It’s May 31st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1982, R.E.M. signed a five-album deal with I.R.S. Records, an independent label based in California.

- In 2006, a few hundred lucky fans packed into New York’s Avalon to witness Pearl Jam tape an episode of Vh1’s Storytellers.

- In 1976, The Who earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records after playing the loudest performance by a rock band. Their gig in Charlton, England hit 120 decibels.

- In 2008, Death Cab for Cutie had the No. 1 album in the U.S. with their sixth record, Narrow Stairs.

- And in 1993, Jon Bon Jovi and wife Dorothea Hurley had their first child. Their daughter Stephanie Rose was born in Red Bank, New Jersey.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio