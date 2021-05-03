Why May 3rd Matters In Rock History

It’s May 3rd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1980, Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band were on top of the chart, starting a six-week run at No. 1 with their record Against the Wind.

- In 1984, the vintage line-up of Blackmore, Gillan, Glover, Lord and Paice reunited as Deep Purple.

- In 2006, Godsmack topped the album charts with their fourth effort, the aptly titled IV.

- In 1975, Chicago started a two-week run at No. 1 on the album charts with Chicago VIII. It marked their third No. 1.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio