Why May 5th Matters In Rock History

It’s May 5th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1995, former Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler was arrested on a felony count of possession of heroin plus two other misdemeanour drug charges.

- In 1963, following a recommendation by George Harrison, Dick Rowe, the head of A&R at Decca Records went to see The Rolling Stones play at a club in London. He signed them to his label days later.

- In 1969, Creedence Clearwater Revival released their hit “Bad Moon Rising.”

- In 1996, Rage Against the Machine had the No. 1 album in the U.S. with Evil Empire.

- In 1968, Buffalo Springfield disbanded.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio