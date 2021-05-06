Why May 6th Matters In Rock History

It’s May 6th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1965, in a Clearwater, Florida hotel room, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards worked out the iconic opening guitar riff for “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” after Richards bought a Gibson fuzz-box earlier that day.

- In 2001, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich and his wife, Skylar, welcomed Layne, their second son.

- In 1997, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony was held in Cleveland for the first time. Among those inducted were Crosby, Stills & Nash, the Jackson 5, the Bee Gees, Buffalo Springfield, Joni Mitchell, the Young Rascals and Parliament-Funkadelic.

- In 2006, Pink Floyd reached a crazy milestone when their 1973 album, Dark Side of the Moon, hit 1,500 weeks on the Billboard charts.

- In 1973, at Boston’s Music Hall, Paul Simon kicked off his first solo tour since splitting with Art Garfunkel.

- And in 2005, Audioslave became the first American rock act to perform a free outdoor concert in Cuba.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio