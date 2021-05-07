Why May 7th Matters In Rock History

It’s May 7th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1968, Reginald Dwight changed his name to the more chart-friendly Elton John.

- In 1998, California’s Santa Monica Museum of Art reopened with Beck performing a performance art piece called “New Age Evisceration 1.”

- In 1977, The Eagles had the No. 1 song in the U.S. with “Hotel California.”

- In 1998, Journey singer Steve Perry left the band a second time after the group decided to tour without him because he was suffering from back trouble.

- In 1966, The Mamas and the Papas started a three-week run on top of the charts with their hit song “Monday Monday.”

- And in 2002, The Rolling Stones arrived by blimp at New York’s Van Cortland Park to announce their 2002/2003 world tour.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio