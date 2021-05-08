Why May 8th Matters In Rock History

It’s May 8th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2001, Canadian rock band Sum 41 released its debut studio album, All Killer, No Filler.

- In 1993, Aerosmith entered the album chart at No. 1 with Get A Grip. The album went on to sell over 20 million copies worldwide as well as win the band two Grammy Awards.

- In 2012, Against Me singer Tom Gabel came out as transgender and announced her gender reassignment surgery and her new name, Laura Jane Grace.

- And in 1970, the Beatles’ Let It Be album was released. It was the last record of original studio material put out by the Fab Four but it was actually recorded before Abbey Road.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio