Why May 9th Matters In Rock History

It’s May 9th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1992, Bruce Springsteen made his U.S. network television debut on Saturday Night Live.

- In 1966, Hollywood’s Whisky A Go Go held auditions for their house band. The Doors were among the groups who tried out.

- In 1970, Canada’s The Guess Who started a three-week run at No. 1 on the singles chart with “American Woman.”

- In 2004, despite having almost no promotion, the No. 1 album in the UK and the No. 3 album in the U.S. was Guns N’ Roses’ Greatest Hits.

- And in 1998, Jimmy Page performed with rapper Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs on Saturday Night Live. They played the song “Come With Me” off the soundtrack to the film Godzilla. The track samples the guitar riff from “Kashmir.”

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio