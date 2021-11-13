iHeartRadio

Why November 13th Matters In Rock History

Rod-Stewart

It’s November 13th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1976, Rod Stewart started an eight-week run at No. 1 on the singles chart with “Tonight’s The Night.” It was Stewart’s second U.S. No. 1 and made it to No. 5 in the UK after being banned by many radio stations due to the song being about the seduction of a virgin. 

- In 1971, Santana’s third album, Santana III, topped the charts.

- In 1990, Temple of the Dog played their only show before 2016. It took place at Seattle’s Off Ramp.

- In 1981, U2 kicked off a 23-date North American October Tour in Albany, New York.

- In 1982, Men at Work started a 15-week run at No. 1 on the album chart with their debut effort, Business As Usual.

- And in 2012, Soundgarden released King Animal, their first album in 16 years. 

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio

12

Latest Videos