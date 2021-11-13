Why November 13th Matters In Rock History

It’s November 13th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1976, Rod Stewart started an eight-week run at No. 1 on the singles chart with “Tonight’s The Night.” It was Stewart’s second U.S. No. 1 and made it to No. 5 in the UK after being banned by many radio stations due to the song being about the seduction of a virgin.

- In 1971, Santana’s third album, Santana III, topped the charts.

- In 1990, Temple of the Dog played their only show before 2016. It took place at Seattle’s Off Ramp.

- In 1981, U2 kicked off a 23-date North American October Tour in Albany, New York.

- In 1982, Men at Work started a 15-week run at No. 1 on the album chart with their debut effort, Business As Usual.

- And in 2012, Soundgarden released King Animal, their first album in 16 years.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio