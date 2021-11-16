Why November 16th Matters In Rock History

It’s November 16th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1974, John Lennon topped the singles charts with “Whatever Gets You Through the Night.”

- In 2014, Bono was involved in a bicycle accident at New York’s Central Park that forced the band to postpone their week-long residency on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

- In 1985, Starship started a two-week run at No. 1 on the singles chart with “We Built This City.”

- In 1968, The Jimi Hendrix Experience had the No. 1 album with Electric Ladyland.

- In 2006, the Official UK Charts Company declared Queen’s Greatest Hits album the best-selling UK album of all time, with sales in excess of 5.4 million.

- In 1999, Korn released their fourth album, Issues, which would go on to sell 13 million copies worldwide.

- In 2005, U2 performed their song “The Wanderer” on the CBS special I Walk the Line: A Night for Johnny Cash. The track, off of 1993’s Zooropa, featured the Man in Black on lead vocals.

- And in 2010, Kid Rock put out his eighth studio album, Born Free, which featured guests like Bob Seger, Sheryl Crow and rapper T.I.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio