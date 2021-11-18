Why November 18th Matters In Rock History

It’s November 18th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1993, Eddie Vedder got arrested in New Orleans for disturbing the peace after a fight broke out in a bar.

- In 1978, Billy Joel went to No. 1 on the album chart with 52nd Street, his first No. 1 record.

- In 1970, Led Zeppelin’s Led Zeppelin III topped the charts in both America and the UK.

- In 1987, Billy Idol had the No. 1 song in the country with “Mony Mony,” 13 years after Tommy James and the Shondells made the song a hit.

- In 1994, The Rolling Stones became one of the first bands to broadcast one of their concerts over the Internet.

- In 1993, Nirvana recorded their MTV Unplugged concert in New York. The show was shot in one take, imperfections and all, and aired a month later.

- In 1997, Metallica released ReLoad, the follow-up to Load and the final album to future bassist Jason Newsted.

- And in 2003, Blink-182 put out their self-titled sixth album, which featured an appearance by The Cure’s Robert Smith.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio