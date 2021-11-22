Why November 22nd Matters In Rock History

It’s November 22nd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2004, Ozzy Osbourne struggled with a burglar in his English mansion. Although the Prince of Darkness got the masked thief in a headlock, the man was able to break free, jump 30 feet from a window and make off with about $3.2-million U.S. in jewelry.

- In 1997, INXS singer Michael Hutchence was found dead in his hotel suite in Sydney. The rocker hanged himself with his belt in what some think was autoerotic asphyxiation gone awry.

- In 1990, The Rolling Stones’ Bill Wyman announced the end of his 17-month long marriage with model Mandy Smith, who was 34 years younger. Soon after, Wyman’s 30-year-old son would marry Smith’s mother.

- In 2002, Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger of The Doors announced they would record and tour again with a new line-up including former Cult singer Ian Astbury and Police drummer Stewart Copeland.

- In 1994, Pearl Jam released their third album, Vitalogy, on vinyl, two weeks before it would come out on CD. The record became the first vinyl album to appear on the charts since the domination of the compact disc format.

- And in 2004, U2 shot the video for “All Because of You” from the back of a flat-bed truck that was driving through New York City. Later that day, they performed a brief concert under the Brooklyn Bridge for MTV.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio