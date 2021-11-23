Why November 23rd Matters In Rock History

It’s November 23rd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1998, Metallica released Garage Inc., a compilation album that featured cover songs of artists that have influenced Metallica.

- In 1991, Queen singer Freddie Mercury released a statement confirming that he tested positive for HIV and has AIDS, asking everyone to help in the fight against the disease.

- In 1974, The Rolling Stones scored their fifth US No. 1 album with It’s Only Rock ‘N Roll.

- In 1979, Pink Floyd released “Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2)” in the UK.

- In 2004, Evanescence put out their first-ever live album, Anywhere But Home.

- And in 2008, Guns N’ Roses released their long-awaited album, Chinese Democracy, 15 years after their last record and 13 years after singer Axl Rose started working on it.

