Why November 24th Matters In Rock History

It’s November 24th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1991, Queen’s Freddie Mercury died from AIDS complications in London at the age of 45.

- In 1973, Ringo Starr had the No. 1 song in the country with “Photograph,” his first of two solo tracks to top the charts.

- In 1991, Kiss drummer Eric Carr died in New York of cancer.

- In 2003, the original members of Mötley Crüe announced that they were reforming for their first tour together in five years, though at the time, drummer Tommy Lee and singer Vince Neil hadn’t yet spoken to each other.

- In 2005, at a Boston hotel, former Creed singer Scott Stapp got into a fight with 311 after he made an insulting comment about 311 DJ Doug “SA” Martinez’s wife.

- In 2006, the Eagles of Death Metal were kicked off the Guns N’ Roses tour after playing just one date. During that show, Axl Rose referred to the band as the “pigeons of s**t metal.”

- And in 2007, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea lost his nearly $5 million U.S. home in a California wildfire.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio