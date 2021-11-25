Why November 25th Matters In Rock History

It’s November 25th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1971, The Doors announced they would carry on without Jim Morrison, who died earlier in the year.

- In 1976, The Band played their final show. They called the concert The Last Waltz and it featured Canadians Neil Young and Joni Mitchell as well as Eric Clapton, Neil Diamond, Van Morrison and others. Two years later, it would come out on the big screen as a Martin Scorsese-directed documentary called The Last Waltz.

- In 1996, a statue of Queen singer Freddie Mercury was unveiled in Montreux, Switzerland to pay tribute to the rocker.

- In 1984, Paul McCartney, U2’s Bono and Adam Clayton, David Bowie, Phil Collins, Sting, Boy George and a bunch of other members of big-name ‘80s bands headed into a London studio to record the benefit single “Do They Know It’s Christmas.”

- In 1995, Radiohead singer Thom Yorke blacked out halfway through a show in Munich, Germany, suffering from exhaustion.

- And in 2013, the Beastie Boys sued toy company GoldieBlox for their viral online ad which featured young girls singing a version of the song “Girls.” Since the Beasties don’t allow their songs to be used in advertisements, the company had to issue an apology and make a donation to charity.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio