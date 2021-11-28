Why November 28th Matters In Rock History

It’s November 28th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2006, Canada's Pamela Anderson filed for divorce from Kid Rock after four months of marriage.

- In 1974, John Lennon made his last ever concert appearance when he joined Elton John on stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Lennon performed three songs: “Whatever Gets You Thru The Night,” “I Saw Her Standing There” and “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds.”

- In 1987, R.E.M. had their first entry in the Top 10 with “The One I Love.”

- In 1979, Ringo Starr’s Los Angeles home burned down. While he wasn’t injured, he lost most of his Beatles memorabilia in the fire.

- In 1980, Blondie released their album Autoamerican, which featured their hit song, “Rapture.”

- In 1999, Rage Against the Machine had the No. 1 album in the U.S. with The Battle of Los Angeles, the band’s second record to top the charts.

- And in 2005, Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell sued his ex-wife and one-time manager, Susan J. Silver, for more than $1 million U.S. in damages, claiming she diverted money owed to him to the other members of the band.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio