Why November 29th Matters In Rock History

It’s November 29th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1986, Bon Jovi went to No. 1 on the singles chart with “You Give Love a Bad Name.”

- In 2003, Peter Gabriel, Bono and others performed in Cape Town, South Africa as part of Nelson Mandela’s 46664 campaign to raise AIDS awareness in Africa.

- In 2001, George Harrison of the Beatles died from lung cancer at the age of 58.

- In 1982, Metallica played their first headlining show. The gig marked the live debut of their hit song “Whiplash.”

- In 1992, U2’s first TV special, U2’s Zoo TV Outside Broadcast, aired.

- And in 2000, U2 drummer Larry Mullen, Jr. came to the rescue of a motorcyclist who had been in an accident. Mullen saw the wreckage, stopped to call for help and waited for an ambulance to arrive.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio