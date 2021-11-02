Why November 2nd Matters In Rock History

It’s November 2nd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2007, Led Zeppelin’s eagerly awaited reunion concert set for Nov. 26 in London was postponed for two weeks after guitarist Jimmy Page broke a finger.

- In 1974, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young went to No. 1 on the album chart with So Far, the group’s third No. 1.

- In 1981, Hall & Oates had the No. 1 song in the country with “Private Eyes.”

- In 1999, the Foo Fighters released their third album, There is Nothing Left to Lose, their first record to feature drummer Taylor Hawkins.

- In 2001, the big winners at the Billboard Music Awards were Gorillaz for “Clint Eastwood” and Fatboy Slim for “Weapon of Choice,” both of which won three trophies.

- And in 2006, at the MTV Europe Music Awards, the Red Hot Chili Peppers took home the trophy for Best Album for Stadium Arcadium, Gnarls Barkley won for Best Song for “Crazy,” The Killers were named Best Rock Act and Muse won for Best Alternative Act.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio