Why November 3rd Matters In Rock History

It’s November 3rd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1972, James Taylor married Carly Simon at the “You’re So Vain” singer’s apartment.

- In 2005, at the MTV Europe Music Awards, Green Day took home the trophies for Best Rock Act and Best Album for American Idiot, System of a Down won for Best Alternative Act and Coldplay won Best UK Act and Best Song for “Speed of Sound.”

- In 1991, more than 300,000 people attended a free concert at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park in memory of rock promoter Bill Graham. Among the acts were The Grateful Dead, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Santana and Journey, who reunited for the event.

- In 1998, some big albums hit the shelves, including Beck’s Mutations, U2’s The Best of 1980-1990 set and Canadian Alanis Morissette’s Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie.

- In 1992, Bon Jovi released their fifth album, Keep the Faith.

- And in 1977, during a London concert, Elton John announced that he was retiring from the stage. Within a year and a half, he was performing live again.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio