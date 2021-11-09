Why November 9th Matters In Rock History

It’s November 9th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1974, Canada's Bachman Turner Overdrive had the No. 1 song in the U.S. with “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet.”

- In 1966, John Lennon met Yoko Ono at her art show in London.

- In 1969, Rod Stewart released his first solo album, the aptly titled The Rod Stewart Album, which peaked at No. 139 on the Billboard 200.

- In 1999, the Recording Industry Association of America declared the Eagles’ Greatest Hits 1971-1975 the best-selling album of the century.

- In 1973, Billy Joel released his album Piano Man.

- And in 1967, the first issue of Rolling Stone was published in San Francisco. It featured a photo of John Lennon on the cover.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio