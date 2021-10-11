Why October 11th Matters In Rock History

It’s October 11th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1995, Peter Frampton released Frampton Comes Alive II, the sequel to his 1976 multi-platinum record.

- In 1969, the No. 1 album in the U.S. was Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Green River.

- In 1997, Elton John had the No. 1 song in the country with his tribute to the late Princess Diana, “Candle in the Wind 97,” a reworking of his 1974 hit about Marilyn Monroe.

- In 1990, drummer Dave Grohl played his first gig with Nirvana when they performed in Olympia, Washington.

- In 2006, singer Justin Hawkins announced that he left The Darkness to focus on his drug rehabilitation.

- And in 2006, rock made a comeback with Evanescence scoring the top album on the Billboard 200 with The Open Door and The Killers taking the No. 2 spot with Sam’s Town.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio