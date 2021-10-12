Why October 12th Matters In Rock History

It’s October 12th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1975, Rod Stewart played his final gig with The Faces at New York’s Nassau Coliseum.

- In 1978, Sex Pistols' Sid Vicious called the police to say that someone had stabbed his girlfriend, Nancy Spungen. He was arrested and charged with her murder.

- In 1974, Blondie appeared at CBGB under the name Blondie for the first time ever.

- In 1979, Jethro Tull singer Ian Anderson had his right eye torn by a thorn on a rose that an adoring fan threw onstage as the band was performing at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

- In 1991, Nirvana’s album Nevermind hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200, going gold for sales of 500,000 copies. They also played Saturday Night Live that day.

- In 2001, Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland amicably quit the band due to musical differences.

- And in 2005, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee suffered minor burns during a concert in Wyoming when pyrotechnics exploded as he was being suspended from a wire 30 feet above the stage.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

