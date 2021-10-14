Why October 14th Matters In Rock History

It’s October 14th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1988, Def Leppard became the first act in chart history to sell 7 million copies of two consecutive records, with Pyromania and Hysteria.

- In 1967, The Who released their single, “I Can See for Miles.” Guitarist Pete Townshend was reportedly sure it would top the charts and was crushed when it peaked at No. 12 in the UK.

- In 1989, Mötley Crüe started a two-week run at No. 1 on the album chart with their fifth album, Dr. Feelgood.

- In 2004, Eric Clapton was temporarily banned from driving in France after he was caught going 134 mph in his Porsche.

- In 1977, David Bowie released Heroes, the second album in his trilogy recorded with Brian Eno. It peaked at No. 35.

- And in 2003, Mary Forsberg, wife of troubled Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver singer Scott Weiland, filed for divorce after three years of marriage.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio