Why October 19th Matters In Rock History

It’s October 19th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1974, Canada's Bachman Turner Overdrive went to No. 1 on the U.S. album chart with Not Fragile.

- In 1968, an 18-year-old guitarist named Peter Frampton played with The Small Faces during a London concert. Soon after, he’d join Humble Pie.

- In 2004, the soundtrack to the film Alfie came out. Many of the songs were performed by Mick Jagger and others by Eurythmics co-founder Dave Stewart.

- In 2004, Nirvana’s Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic appeared in public together for the first time in a decade at a Las Vegas rally for Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry.

- In 1993, Pearl Jam released their second album, Vs., which featured classics like “Daughter,” “Dissident” and “Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town.”

- And in 2005, U2’s Bono had lunch with President George W. Bush in the White House where they discussed, among other issues, fighting AIDS.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

