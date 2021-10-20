Why October 20th Matters In Rock History

It’s October 20th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1980, U2 released their debut album Boy, which included the hit single "I Will Follow.”

- In 1977, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s vocalist Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, his sister Cassie and a backing singer died when their rented plane crashed in Mississippi. The other four members of the band were badly injured. Skynyrd was flying to Baton Rouge, where they were set to play at Louisiana State University.

- In 1973, The Rolling Stones had the No. 1 song in the country with “Angie."

- In 1978, The Police made their U.S. performance debut at CBGB in New York City.

- In 1976, the Led Zeppelin film The Song Remains the Same, which mixed concert footage with scripted narrative, premiered in New York City.

- And in 2012, fun. started an eight-week run on top of the Rock Songs chart with their hit single "Some Nights."

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio