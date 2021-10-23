Why October 23rd Matters In Rock History

It’s October 23rd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1976, Chicago started a two-week run on top of the singles chart with “If You Leave Me Now,” their first No. 1 song.

- In 1976, Led Zeppelin made their US television debut on Don Kirshner’s Rock Concert, where they played “Black Dog” and “Dazed and Confused.”

- In 1995, Def Leppard got a place in the Guinness Book Of World Records by playing three gigs in three continents in 24 hours, performing in Tangier, Morocco; London, England; and Vancouver.

- In 1989, Nirvana played their first-ever European show when they appeared at Northeast England’s Riverside Club, kicking off a 36-date European tour.

- And in 2001, Bush released their album Golden State. The commercially disappointing set would be the band’s last record for 10 years.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio