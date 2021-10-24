Why October 24th Matters In Rock History

It’s October 24th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2000, Linkin Park released its debut album, Hybrid Theory.

- In 1970, Santana scored their first No. 1 album with Abraxas, which went on to spend a total of 40 weeks on the chart.

- In 2005, a reformed Cream sold out three nights at Madison Square Garden.

- In 2003, Ben Moody, founding guitarist of Evanescence, walked out on the band during its European tour.

- In 1979, Paul McCartney was honoured by the Guinness Book of World Records for being the best-selling songwriter and recording artist in music history.

- And in 2006, Forbes revealed that Kurt Cobain had passed Elvis Presley as the highest-earning dead celebrity. The late rocker pulled in $50 million U.S..

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio