Why October 25th Matters In Rock History

It’s October 25th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1969, Pink Floyd released their quadruple-sided album, Ummagumma.

- In 1964, the Rolling Stones performed on The Ed Sullivan Show for the first time. A riot broke out in the studio, leading to Sullivan’s famous quote, “I promise you they’ll never be back on our show again.” However, the Stones would go on to play Sullivan five more times.

- In 1996, the first Ozzfest was held as a two-day festival in Phoenix, Arizona and Devore, California.

- In 2014, Cream bassist Jack Bruce died of liver disease at age 71.

- In 1986, Bon Jovi went to No. 1 on the U.S. album chart with Slippery When Wet. It featured two No. 1 singles – “You Give Love a Bad Name” and “Livin’ on a Prayer.”

- And in 2006, Ronnie James Dio announced he was reuniting with his Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward to form Heaven and Hell.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio