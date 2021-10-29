Why October 29th Matters In Rock History

It’s October 29th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2012, Imagine Dragons released their huge hit, “Radioactive.”

- In 1971, guitarist Duane Allman died after wiping out on his motorcycle outside Macon, Georgia. The 24-year-old contributed memorable licks to recordings by Eric Clapton and Delaney & Bonnie then revitalized southern rock with his Allman Brothers Band.

- In 1983, Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon marked its 491st week on the Billboard 200, breaking Johnny Mathis’ record for longest time on the chart.

- In 2009, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a series of concerts took place at Madison Square Garden featuring Bruce Springsteen, U2, Sting, BillyJoel, Mick Jagger, Jeff Beck and many others.

- In 2001, U2 performed for the first time on The Late Show with David Letterman.

- And in 2013, Recharged, Linkin Park’s second album of remixed recordings, hit shelves.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Baser at iHeartRadio