Why October 7th Matters In Rock History

It’s October 7th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2001, drummer Peter Criss played his final show with Kiss. He was replaced by Eric Singer. Criss returned in 2002 but departed again in 2004.

- In 1977, guitarist Steve Hackett left Genesis to start a solo career.

- In 2004, 53-year-old Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars underwent a successful hip replacement operation.

- In 2003, Courtney Love was charged with a misdemeanor drug count following her arrest a few days earlier when she was found outside an LA home where she allegedly had broken windows and tried to enter. After posting bail, she was taken to a hospital to receive treatment for an overdose.

- And in 2008, Rise Against released their fifth studio album, Appeal to Reason, which included the singles “Re-Education (Through Labor),” “Audience of One” and “Savior.”

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio