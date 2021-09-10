Why September 10th Matters In Rock History

It’s September 10th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1975, KISS released their first live record, Alive. The double-LP set also became their first Top 10 album.

- In 1974, after struggles with drug abuse and interpersonal conflicts, the New York Dolls broke up.

- In 1988, Guns N’ Roses had the No. 1 song in the U.S. with “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”

- In 1998, Green Day won the Moon Man for Best Alternative Video at the MTV Video Music Awards for “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).”

- In 1991, Nirvana released their hit song “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

- And in 2005, Motley Crue, U2, Nine Inch Nails, Green Day, Good Charlotte and others perform at MTV’s ReAct Now: Music & Relief special to benefit the victims of Hurricane Katrina.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio