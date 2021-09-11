Why September 11th Matters In Rock History

It’s September 11th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1982, John 'Cougar' Mellencamp became the only male artist to have two singles in the Top 10 as well as the No. 1 album. “Jack and Diane” was No. 4 while “Hurts So Good” was at No. 8 and his album American Fool began a nine-week run at No. 1.

- In 1988, Metallica kicked off their 222-date Damaged Justice World Tour in Budapest, Hungary.

- In 1987, Peter Gabriel won big at the MTV Video Music Awards, taking home the trophies for Best Video, Best Male Video, Best Concept Video, Best Special Effects and five other awards for “Sledgehammer.”

- In 1995, Green Day turned down an invitation to play Sesame Street because they “couldn’t handle a mosh pit full of five-year-olds.”

- In 1982, Chicago started a two-week run at No. 1 on the singles chart with “Hard To Say I’m Sorry,” the band’s second No. 1 song.

- And in 2001, while walking to work in New York as a comic book illustrator, Gerard Way witnessed the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center. The day’s events inspired him to start a band, which became My Chemical Romance.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

