Why September 16th Matters In Rock History

It’s September 16th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2005, during a reunion concert in Atlanta, Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil slipped and tore his calf onstage. The show ended early but Neil didn’t let the injury ruin the band’s tour.

- In 1970, Jimi Hendrix made his last live performance when he joined Eric Burdon & War onstage at London’s Ronnie Scott Club.

- In 2006, Bob Dylan had the No. 1 album with Modern Times, his first chart topper since 1976’s Desire.

- In 2004, in Hollywood, on the first date of their national tour, Green Day unveiled their new rock opera, American Idiot.

- And in 2006, R.E.M. was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

- In 1977, T. Rex singer Marc Bolan died in a car accident in London at the age of 29.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio