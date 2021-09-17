Why September 17th Matters In Rock History

It’s September 17th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1991, Guns N’ Roses did a midnight release of two double albums simultaneously, putting out Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II. They sold half-a-million copies of the two records in two hours.

- In 2003, U2 singer Bono met with President George W. Bush to discuss giving more money to AIDS initiatives.

- In 1967, The Doors appeared on the Ed Sullivan Show. Sullivan asked singer Jim Morrison to omit the line “Girl, we can’t get much higher” from “Light My Fire” and the rocker agreed – but sang it anyway.

- In 1978, 65 naked female models rode bikes around Wimbledon Stadium for the filming of the video for Queen’s “Bicycle Race.”

- And in 2003, Smashing Pumpkins singer Billy Corgan presented a multimedia poetry performance in his hometown at the opening of the Poetry Center of Chicago’s 31st annual Reading Series at the Art Institute of Chicago.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio