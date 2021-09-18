Why September 18th Matters In Rock History

It’s September 18th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1970, Jimi Hendrix died in London. He was 27. There were various theories as to how he died, but the coroner determined that it was “inhalation of vomit due to barbiturate intoxication.”

- In 1983, Kiss appeared for the first time without their makeup during an interview on MTV where they promoted their latest album, Lick It Up.

- In 2000, Papa Roach released their breakthrough single “Last Resort,” which would go on to top the Modern Rock charts.

- In 1971, The Who scored their first and only No. 1 album in the UK with Who’s Next, the band’s sixth studio recording.

- And in 2008, It Might Get Loud premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. The documentary featured Jimmy Page,Jack White and The Edge telling stories, talking about the guitar and jamming with each other.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio