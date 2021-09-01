Why September 1st Matters In Rock History

It’s September 1st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1979, U2 released their very first record, an EP called U2 – 3. It had an initial run of 1,000 individually numbered copies that were only available in Ireland.

- In 1998, Deep Purple singer Ian Gillan was charged with assault and battery for allegedly hitting a security guard in the head with a microphone during a concert. The guard was trying to move an unruly fan from near the stage.

- In 1983, The Clash’s Joe Strummer and Paul Simonon fired Mick Jones. They said he was “drifting apart from the original concept of the band.”

- In 1981, Hall & Oates released their 10th album, Private Eyes, which featured the hits “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do)” and “Private Eyes.”

- And in 2011, Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong was forced off a Southwest flight for giving lip to a flight attendant who asked him to pull up his sagging pants. He tweeted about the incident and Southwest apologized.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio