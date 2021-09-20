Why September 20th Matters In Rock History

It’s September 20th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1975, David Bowie had his first No. 1 song in America with “Fame.”

- In 1976, AC/DC released their third album, Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap.

- In 1968, Led Zeppelin started recording their self-titled debut album at London’s Olympic Studios. It only took 36 hours of studio time.

- In 1980, Queen started a five-week run on top of the album charts with The Game, the band’s only No. 1 record in America.

- In 1973, singer Jim Croce was killed in a plane crash in Louisiana. He was 30 years old.

- In 1986, Huey Lewis and the News’ “Stuck With You” started a two-week run on top of the singles chart.

- And in 1991, Nirvana kicked off a six-week US tour in support of their second album, Nevermind.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio