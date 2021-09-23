Why September 23rd Matters In Rock History

It’s September 23rd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1969, the Northern Illinois University school newspaper ran a story that Paul McCartney had been killed in a 1966 car crash and was replaced by a lookalike. A Detroit radio station ran the story and it went viral.

- In 2004, Slipknot singer Corey Taylor issued a statement denying that he was dead. A DJ in Iowa had started a rumour that the rocker died of a drug overdose, but there were also reports he was killed in a car crash.

- In 1980, David Bowie took over the title role in The Elephant Man on Broadway.

- In 1997, the Rolling Stones kicked off the North American leg of their Bridges to Babylon tour in Chicago.

- In 1977, David Bowie released the single “Heroes.”

- In 2003, British comedy rockers The Darkness made their West Coast debut at LA’s Roxy Theatre. Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and Jack Osbourne were in the crowd.

- And in 2008, Weezer kicked off their Troublemaker tour in Lowell, Massachusetts with opening act Angels & Airwaves.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio